Former FIFA Vice President Files Appeal Against 5-Year Suspension

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former FIFA Vice-President Chung Mong-joon filed on Monday an appeal against the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to suspend him from any football-related activities for five years, the CAS said.

Chung was suspended for six years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs (over $100,000) by the independent FIFA Ethics Committee for alleged violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics during election of the countries that would host FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2020.

In June 2016, the FIFA Appeal Committee reduced the suspension to five years and the fine – up to 50,000 Swiss francs.

Russia and Qatar were announced as hosting countries of 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups respectively in the Swiss city of Zurich in December 2010.