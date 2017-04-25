Former FIFA Vice President Files Appeal Against 5-Year Suspension

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former FIFA Vice-President Chung Mong-joon filed on Monday an appeal against the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to suspend him from any football-related activities for five years, the CAS said.
In June 2016, the FIFA Appeal Committee reduced the suspension to five years and the fine – up to 50,000 Swiss francs.
Russia and Qatar were announced as hosting countries of 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups respectively in the Swiss city of Zurich in December 2010.
