FIFA Hands 1,300-Page Internal Corruption Probe to Swiss Authorities - President

"We have now completed that investigation and handed the evidence over to the authorities, who will continue to pursue those who enriched themselves and abused their positions of trust in football. FIFA will now return its focus to the game, for fans and players throughout the world," Infantino said, as quoted in a FIFA statement.
FIFA will now send a 1,300-page volume to US authorities having already shared its investigation results with Switzerland, according to the statement.
The findings were taken into account when overhauling FIFA governance and finance institution, the statement added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Since when U.S is the WORLDS COURT SYSTEM and JAILS. Police, and JURY?
cast235
KEEP the STUPIDITY alive!!