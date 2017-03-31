FIFA Hands 1,300-Page Internal Corruption Probe to Swiss Authorities - President

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2015, the US Justice Department charged nine FIFA officials and five corporate executives, arrested in Switzerland in May, with allegedly receiving some $150 million in bribes. The Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) said the bribery was linked to the grants of marketing rights to soccer tournaments in Latin America and the United States.

"We have now completed that investigation and handed the evidence over to the authorities, who will continue to pursue those who enriched themselves and abused their positions of trust in football. FIFA will now return its focus to the game, for fans and players throughout the world," Infantino said, as quoted in a FIFA statement.

FIFA will now send a 1,300-page volume to US authorities having already shared its investigation results with Switzerland, according to the statement.

The findings were taken into account when overhauling FIFA governance and finance institution, the statement added.