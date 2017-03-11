UEFA Gives €1 Million to Crimean Football Union to Promote Sport Development

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has allocated one million euros (about $1.07 million) to the Crimean Football Union (CFU) for the development of the sport on the peninsula, CFU announced in a statement.

"UEFA officials highly praised the work of the Crimean Football Union on the development of football on the peninsula and expressed readiness to continue to provide maximum support to football in Crimea. Thus, UEFA allocated 1 million euros for the development of Crimean football and representatives of the Union of European Football Associations expressed readiness to cooperate with the Crimean Football Union on various projects," the Friday statement says.

The decision on the allocation of funds was made on Friday during an UEFA meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

According to CFU, UEFA specialists plan to visit Crimea to assess the development of football on the spot.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when over 97 percent of the peninsula residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum.

The Crimean Football Union has been in charge of the sport on the peninsula since 2015.