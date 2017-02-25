Russia Wins 11 Medals, Including 6 Golds, on First Day of Military World Games

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russian Plane Delivers Winter Military World Games Torch Flame to Sochi

SOCHI (Sputnik) – The Russian team won 11 medals, including six gold ones, on the first day of the third Winter Military World Games, the competition’s press center informed journalists.

"On the first competition day of the III Military World Games 14 sets of medals were played for in four sport disciplines. The athletes of the Russian Armed Forces team won 11 medals – six golds, two silvers, three bronzes and emerged as the leader in the competition’s team standings," a Military World Games spokesperson said.

The third International Military Sports Council's (CISM) Winter Military World Games kicked off on Wednesday and will last through February 28 in the Russian Olympic city of Sochi. The sports program includes seven disciplines — ski mountaineering, sport climbing, cross country skiing, alpine skiing, biathlon, short track speed skating and ski orienteering. Teams from over 40 countries are taking part.

More than 200,000 viewers are expected to attend the event during the duration period.