Russian Figure Skater Medvedeva Sets New World Record at Grand Prix Final

Russia's figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva won the European Championships in Ostava, Czech Republic, setting two world records.

On Friday, 17-year-old Medvedeva got a total score of 229.71, having set world records in the short and free skate programs, and breaking South Korea’s Yuna Kim’s world record total score from the 2010 Olympics.

Russia’s Anna Pogorilaya came second, while Italy’s Carolina Kostner took bronze.

Yuna Kim totaled 228.56 points at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.