"Russian sport is one of the cleanest in the world. The year 2016 confirms this, as UKAD [UK Anti-Doping Agency] is working on the Russian territory, palling to take samples, choosing athletes," Mutko told R-Sport.
Mutko added that UKAD had registered 26 violations of rules in 2016, out of which only 5 were actual violations, while the rest were related to meldonium.
Meldonium was only added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances on January 1, 2016.
