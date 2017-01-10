NADO Leaders From 19 Countries Urge to Ban Russia From Int'l Sports Events

© East News/ AP Photo/David J. Phillip UK Anti-Doping Organization Head Calls for Russian Ban at 2018 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Leaders from 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) following a summit in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday urged to ban Russia from competing and hosting any international sports events over "institutionalized doping violations" in Russian sports.

"With new, irrefutable evidence of Russia's institutional doping system uncovered by McLaren and his team, the leadership group has called for the exclusion of Russian sport organizations from all international competition until the sport and anti-doping systems in Russia are brought into full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code," the leaders said in a joint statement.

"The leaders have also for IFs and other major event organizers to remove all international competitions currently set to take place in Russia, as well as a moratorium on awarding any new competitions to the country," the statement said.