Russian Biathlon Union to Examine WADA Report If Gets List of Involved Athletes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, IBU President Anders Besseberg said that the union received the list with the names of 31 Russian athletes suspected of doping by WADA.

“When they will send it [the list] to the federation, if there are formal accusations against someone, we will personally examine them. The Russian Biathlon Union doesn't have the names,” Aleksander Kravtsov told R-Sport in a phone call.

On December 9, WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren introduced the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.

On Sunday, IBU announced that it had formed an expert working group to deal with the fresh doping allegations.