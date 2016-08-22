Medvedev Praises National Team’s Showing in Rio Despite Hard Times

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The country’s national team was able to claim fourth place in the final medal tally with a total of 56 medals, including 19 gold ones. The United States, Britain and China took the top three positions.

"The Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were far from the easiest games in the history of Russian sport. But despite the absence of many of our athletes, the result is impressive," Medvedev said on Facebook.

Russian track and field athletes were handed a blanket ban over allegations of state-sponsored doping in the past years.