Football: Tasci to Join Spartak on Monday

MOSCOW, September 1 (R-Sport) – German defender Serdar Tasci will join Spartak Moscow on Monday, coach Valery Karpin said Sunday.

On Friday, the Russian club announced that it had reached an agreement with Stuttgart on the transfer of the 26-year-old center-back. Now, he needs to pass his medical exam and sign a personal contract.

“Tasci will undergo a medical examination on Monday,” Karpin said. “He is a very good defender. Two years ago, they asked for 15 million euros for him.”

According to the reports in German media, Spartak will pay 4 million euros for the player.

Tasci is the second center-back acquired by Spartak in the last two weeks in order to shore up the defence and replace Salvatore Bocchetti, who is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Last week Brazilian defender Joao Carlos also moved to Spartak from Anzhi Makhachkala.

Tasci, who is of Turkish descent, has spent his whole career with Stuttgart, scoring 13 goals in 233 appearances to help the team win the Bundesliga title in 2007.

He has 14 caps for Germany, but hasn’t played for the national team since 2010, when the country finished third at the World Cup in South Africa.

Spartak soared to joint second place with Zenit St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League on Sunday with a 2-1 comeback victory over FC Tomsk.