Russia Triumphs at Rhythmic Worlds with 6 Golds

MOSCOW, September 1 (R-Sport) – Russia underlined its dominance in rhythmic gymnastics Sunday, topping the medal table at the world championships that finished on Sunday in Kiev, Ukraine.

On the last day of competition, Olga Ilina, Anastasia Bliznyuk, Ksenia Dudkina, Anastasia Maksimova and Anastasia Nazarenko brought Russia its sixth gold in the ribbons and balls group event.

The Russian gymnasts scored 18.183 points, beating Belarus by 0.633 points. The bronze went to Spain a further 0.384 points back.

Earlier in the day, Spain won the group clubs event, scoring 17.350 points to top a world podium for the first time since 1996. Italy took silver with 17.300 points and Ukraine settled for bronze on 16.200 points.

During the five-day competition, Russia’s Yana Kudryavtseva claimed gold in the ball and all-around categories and shared the first place in clubs with her teammate Margarita Mamun, who also was the best in the ball event.

Ganna Rizatdinova delighted the home crowd with her hoop gold, while Belarusian gymnasts finished first in the all-around team category.