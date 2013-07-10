Medvedev Praises Russian Success at Home Universiade

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated the Russian team at the World University Games on its massive lead in the medal table at the multi-sport event.

MOSCOW, July 10 (R-Sport) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated the Russian team at the World University Games on its massive lead in the medal table at the multi-sport event.

The games are taking place in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, where the Russians have won 41 gold medals, leaving the competition trailing in their wake.

South Korea is a distant second with six golds on the fifth day of competition.

"We're doing very well, we're leading a field of 162 teams. The guys have done great," Medvedev said. "Let's wish them luck and support our team."

Russia is on course to shatter China's student games record of 75 golds set in Shenzhen in 2011 at the event, which runs through July 17.