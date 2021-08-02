Dutch Footballer Jerge Hoefdraad Dies After Being Shot in Head While Trying to Break up Fight

The prime suspect in the attack has been identified, according to police. However, no arrests have been made.

Dutch footballer Jerge Hoefdraad has died at the age of 35 after he was shot in the head while attempting to break up a fight at a party in Amsterdam on Sunday, local media reported.

According to De Telegraaf, the footballer was rushed to hospital but passed away on Monday morning.

Police said they have identified the prime suspect but have not made any arrests.

Hoefdraad played for Ajax in his early years before continuing his career at RKC Waalwijk, Almere City, and Telstar.

The footballer was set to start playing for Amsterdam amateur club ASC De Volewijckers next season, media said.

Colleagues took to Twitter to express their sorrow over his death.

"Jerge Hoefdraad (35 years old), trained in the Ajax quarry, died on Monday after being shot after an argument at a party. Apparently, he had entered it to mediate. The former player died in hospital, unable to overcome the injuries. Via Telegraaf."

​"With great sadness we have learned that former White Lion Jergé Hoefdraad has died. On behalf of everyone at Telstar we wish all family, friends and relatives a lot of strength."