Users Around the World Report Issues With Snapchat Going on For Several Hours

Thousands of netizens took to Twitter to lament that Snapchat appeared to not be working properly, with many users experiencing issues trying to log in.
Snapchat Support tweeted that it is aware of the problem and is working to fix it.
"We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!", the team tweeted.
We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) July 29, 2021
According to Downdetector, problems with Snapchat have been ongoing for over an hour. Many users immediately switched social media platforms, and Twitter was predictably flocked with relatable jokes and memes.
this the mf who fixing snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/NKoZx4kFPY— 🗣 (@IssaBurrner) July 29, 2021
twitter after everyone leaves when snapchat is working again #Snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/bluILX1mMo— jenilynn.624 (@624Jenilynn) July 29, 2021
My notifications before and after snapchat went down pic.twitter.com/6n3rbFEYia— santan stan (@SanchoStan) July 29, 2021
As of 00:20 GMT, however, some users said they had regained access to their Snapchat accounts.
