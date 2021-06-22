Never Come Back: Jeff Bezos and 7 Other People Who Earned a Place on a One-Way Journey to Space

At the beginning of June world’s richest person Jeff Bezos revealed his plans to fly to space with his brother on board the rocket his space company Blue Origin has developed.
The internet quickly responded by creating a petition in a bid to stop him from returning to Earth (money can’t buy you love, Jeff).
But what about other candidates for a one-way cosmic trip?
- Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez
RT for Jennifer Aniston— DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) April 14, 2020
LIKE for Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/qM6dTyc3Cj
What do you mean why? For knowing the secret to eternal youth and not sharing it!
- JK Rowling for killing Severus Snape…
…after all this time, it still HURTS.
- And while we’re at it, book a seat for Director James Cameron. Sir, there was enough space for Jack on that raft!
Watching Titanic with my daughter. Must soon explain to her how Jack and Rose could have both fit on the raft. #rosethekiller #itsbeen84years #titanic pic.twitter.com/6ZwDaGISOz— wear a mask ✌🏻 (@sofreudian) October 19, 2018
- The person who invented the most hated device... the alarm clock:
I really do hate my alarm clock on a Monday morning!! #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/wO4NKIZRS5— iHASYOU (@HASYOU_) November 7, 2016
- The man behind the crocs clogs for making them look so lousy...
I bought EDM crocs, I’m truly the worst person in the world, ask me anything pic.twitter.com/8rGbDq0sC7— big kate (@kathleem) June 22, 2021
…but sooo comfortable!
- And the person who came up with Hawaiian pizza…
…your seat is next to the bloke who devised the alarm clock!
