Register
03:17 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is suing News Group Newspapers over a story about his former wife Amber Heard, published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a 'wife beater', a claim he denies.

    Johnny Depp May Sue ACLU for Defamation After Emails Reveal Group Drafted Amber Heard’s 2018 Op-Ed

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081074169_0:0:3019:1699_1200x675_80_0_0_2a211e1ed58ec068a3d5c02a2dd178ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105281083013909-johnny-depp-may-sue-aclu-for-defamation-after-emails-reveal-group-drafted-amber-heards-2018-op-ed/

    In December 2018, the Washington Post published an opinion piece authored by actress Amber Heard that discussed domestic violence, specifically her experiences and the fallout she endured after speaking out. Although the op-ed never named her former husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp, he sued Heard for defamation in 2019.

    Newly released emails have revealed that Heard’s 2018 opinion piece was actually drafted by staffers with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as opposed to being fully written by the actress, a detail that may see the rights group hit with a defamation lawsuit by the Depp camp.

    The previously unpublicized emails were recently obtained by the Daily Mail Online, which reported that correspondence between ACLU staffers, Heard, and the actress’ representatives proved the “Aquaman” star “had minimal input” in the writing of the opinion piece.

    ACLU communication strategist Gerry Johnson first reached out to Heard’s camp on November 6, 2018, to discuss the opportunity, detailing that the group was looking for the actress to discuss “the ways in which survivors of gender-based violence have been made less safe under the Trump administration.”

    While Johnson goes on to outline various talking points that Heard can touch on in the piece, the official also states that Heard can compose the op-ed herself or have staffers “do the first draft.” Johnson specifically states that if the agency writes the piece it would “include a quick phone interview to get her thoughts.”

    American actress Amber Heard with lawyer Jennifer Robinson
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    American actress Amber Heard with lawyer Jennifer Robinson
    A follow-up email dated November 29 later indicates that the personal essay was assigned to strategist Robin Shulman, who discloses a phone conversation with Heard, and that she “tried to gather [Heard’s] fire and rage and really interesting analysis” to form the article. 

    “Your lawyers should review this for the way I skirted around talking about your marriage,” Shulman points out. And there are a few places where I wasn’t sure if something was right or needed a few words to end the sentence.”

    Additional emails highlight the back and forth between legal representatives on the language used in the piece in order to ensure that the draft did not violate the nondisclosure agreement that was part of the former couple’s divorce settlement. At one point, Heard wrote back to the ACLU staff, thanking them for “finding my voice.”

    In a statement to the Daily Mail Online, Adam Waldman, a lawyer representing Depp, stated that the “new trove of emails finally proves one of the things the ACLU has fought for years to hide: they wrote Amber Heard's false op-ed for her and were co-conspirators with Ms Heard from the start.”

    “Those who scheme, write and publish defamation, even purported free speech advocates, are not immune from the consequences,” the legal official underscored.

    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / GabboT / Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

    However, it should be noted that Heard never stated she was the sole writer of the Washington Post piece, as the actress previously stated in legal filings that the op-ed was written with the help of advisers.

    The latest development comes after the Depp camp recently sued the ACLU to force the nonprofit organization to reveal whether Heard had honored her public 2016 pledge to donate half of her divorce settlement to the group. The dollar figure was estimated to be $3.5 million.

    Related:

    Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Lied About Donating £5 Mln Divorce Settlement to Charity
    UK Court to Hear Johnny Depp's Appeal in the 'Wife Beater' Case Against the Publishers of the Sun
    Game Over: Johnny Depp Loses Right to Appeal Against Libel Defeat Despite Claims Amber Heard Lied
    Johnny Depp’s Messy Relationship With Amber Heard To Become Subject of Three TV Shows, Media Says
    'I’m Not Buying it': Alice Cooper Defends Johnny Depp Over Domestic Abuse Accusations
    Tags:
    Lawsuit, opinion piece, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Defamation, The Washington Post, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse