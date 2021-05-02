Register
02:03 GMT02 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal

    Messi Joins Sports' Social Media Boycott Over Big Tech Failure to Tackle Bullying of Athletes

    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082782748_0:0:1356:763_1200x675_80_0_0_7a2d833620b884c10217255d7bc29c47.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202105021082782525-messi-joins-sports-social-media-boycott-over-big-tech-failure-to-tackle-bullying-of-athletes/

    This comes after Facebook, which owns Instagram, was yet again accused of turning a blind eye to racist bigotry after it was revealed that the social media platform had failed to act on claims of racism from a Premier League club towards one of its players.

    FC Barcelona's Argentine legend Lionel Messi has backed the social media boycott by British football and called on the big social networks to take urgent action against online abusers.

    Football star Messi is the world's seventh most followed person on Instagram, and on Saturday night he urged his 200 million followers to demand that social media companies take action.

    "I believe the moment has arrived for us to realize that there is a flesh and blood person behind every profile, someone who laughs, cries, enjoys, suffers, human beings with feelings," Messi wrote in an Instagram post. "Nobody deserves to be ill-treated or insulted. We see and experience increasingly worse abuse on social media and nobody is doing anything to prevent it."
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    "We should condemn this hostility in the strongest possible terms and demand that the social media networks take urgent measures against this behavior," he continued.

    The football player urged his followers to participate in the campaign, saying that he "would like the 200 million people that accompany me online to become 200 million reasons to make social media a safe place of respect where we can share what we want to without fear of being insulted, or have to face racism, abuse and discrimination."

    Football clubs and players from the Premier League and Football League, as well as FIFA, UEFA, and some broadcasters joined together this weekend in a Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter boycott to place pressure on social media platforms to do more to confront the growing tide of bullying.

    General view of the big screen displaying a No Room for Racism message during the match
    © REUTERS / STEVEN PASTON
    General view of the big screen displaying a No Room for Racism message during the match

    According to a Daily Mail report, a Premier League club last week notified Facebook, through a company that helps them track their social media accounts for violence, that one of their players had been abused and was sent a series of monkey emojis.

    Facebook's community rules were reportedly not violated, the club management was told. Facebook removed the emojis only after they asked the Premier League to report it again on their behalf, and the offending account has been deactivated.

    Following public pressure, Facebook reportedly will add a tool that filters any direct message requests on Instagram that include offensive words, phrases, or emojis, based on discussions with affected players. They also want to make it more difficult for someone who has been blocked by a player to reach them with a new account, according to the report.

    "No one should have to experience abuse anywhere, and it's against our policies to harass or discriminate against people on Instagram or Facebook. We have already made progress on many of the players' suggestions, including taking tougher action against people breaking our rules in DMs [direct messages]," Facebook's spokesperson is quoted in the report as saying. "We'll continue listening to feedback and keep fighting hate and racism on our platform."

    Related:

    'Sorry, Something Went Wrong': Facebook, Instagram Are Down For Many Users
    Facebook is 'Personal Data Strip Miner and Treats Users Like Colonies', Analyst Warns
    Facebook 'Vigilant' Over Posts Inciting Violence Ahead of Chauvin Trial Verdict
    Facebook Restores RT’s Redfish Page
    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Buys 600 More Acres of Land in Hawaii Amid Protests
    Tags:
    Lionel Messi, boycott, boycott, social media platform, social media, Social Media, football star, football fan, football game, footballer, football
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse