Sinking Feeling: Canadian Man Builds Submarine During COVID Lockdown

A man from British Columbia called Hank Pronk has chosen a rather unorthodox way to spend lockdown – he's built a small submarine in his garage.
According to The Hill, Pronk's creation can plunge depths as low as 400 feet and has enough oxygen for its single occupant to last 72 hours. The sub is propelled by golf car batteries, with a separate battery powering the craft's lights.
The miniature vessel is also fitted with an escape system in case the sub runs into trouble.
"Because it has an acrylic cylinder for a conning tower, the visibility is fantastic," the sub's builder said."You can see all around."
Pronk has already tested his creation by diving to the bottom of Premier Lake in British Columbia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)