I Believe I Can Fly? Louis Vuitton Plane Purse for $39,000 Baffles Netizens - Photos

Louis Vuitton decided to baffle people around the world with its new insane product, selling a plane-themed purse. The luxurious bag, festooned in the special LV symbol, was presented in the Fall-Winter 2021 collection by American designer Virgil Abloh, at the beginning of this year.
It is now available for $39,000, which stunned many LV fans, as for this sum you could buy a real plane - not a luxury jet perhaps, but a fully functional single-engine aircraft that can take you up in the sky.
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh— SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021
💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD
Given the price, it's hardly a surprise that netizens were moved to satire, posting hilarious comments, some of which even included their idea for a "brand-new design".
I'll glue some handles on a Cobra Rattler and I'll sell it for half as much. pic.twitter.com/77whbx5oDt— SirElghinn (@SirElghinn) April 2, 2021
April 4, 2021
The engines NOT being compartments seems like a real missed opportunity— Big Red (@rocococollyer) April 6, 2021
Ridiculous 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VYOEIHK6cC— rhonda knight owens (@poodlebee) April 7, 2021
I hope this dude included a little black box for when this thing crashes and burns— Allis (@whattagreatidea) April 3, 2021
