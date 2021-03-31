Knife-Wielding Woman Reportedly Tried to Break Into Rapper Drake's Estate

A woman brandishing a knife was stopped on Tuesday, as she attempted to break into Canadian rapper Drake's estate, The Toronto Sun reported, citing a city Police Department source.
"A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested", the source said. "She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries... It is not clear what she was doing at the residence, but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner".
Police said there were no injuries reported, however, according to a reporter, a security guard was attacked with a pipe when trying to stop the intruder.
I am hearing a security guard for @Drake stopped the armed female suspect from getting on the Property. She was stopped near the gate but allegedly one security person was struck with a pipe— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 30, 2021
According to the New York Post, the musician was at the estate during the time of the incident but had "no communication" with the woman. So far, there has been no official clarification from Drake himself.
