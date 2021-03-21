'She Said Yes': Bella Thorne Announces Engagement

American actress and former Disney star Bella Thorne has announced she's engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.
Thorne delivered the news via Instagram Stories and flaunted her diamond ring.
Mascolo also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a series of pics of the couple posing together and kissing, with a simple caption: “She said YES.”
While many social media users congratulated Bella, others – rather pessimistically – predicted how long (or not so long) the marriage would last. Others, it seemed, simply didn't care.
congratulation @bellathorne !! so happy for you— Gustavo woltmann (@WoltmannGustavo) March 21, 2021
I give it 3 years tops...— Shoot_me-now (@Phototogboy) March 21, 2021
No one cares 🤣🤣🤣— mind ya bidness (@CaLiZiOn4) March 21, 2021
