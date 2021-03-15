Megan Thee Stallion Wins Grammy as Best New Artist

This year's ceremony, historically held without the audience due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, is seeing Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Roddy Ricch, Beyonce and many other prominent artists contesting for the coveted prizes.

Megan Thee Stallion grabbed her second Grammy of the Sunday night, winning Best New Artist right after securing Best Rap Performance for "Savage" hit with Beyonce.

"Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing", the hip-hop artist said in her remarks outside Staples Center. "It's been a hell of a year but we made it."

Thee Stallion won the competition for the Best New Artist, having left behind Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus and D Smoke.

The 26-year-old rapper has rapidly rised to fame, having released an EP named "Suga" and blowing the world charts with "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B.

Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles, California, this year's ceremony has an impressive line-up of musicians set to perform and battle for the award. The event is having Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Harry Styles and many more hitting stages.

Among others who have already secured their Grammys are Billie Eilish with several awards for "everything i wanted" and "No Time to Die", Kanye West with a trophey for his gospel album "Jesus is King", Beyonce with a nod for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" and many other artists.

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are seen as one of the main contestants of the evening, represented in several nominations.