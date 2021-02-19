Register
22:29 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound on the left and with social distancing barriers, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish year which starts at sundown Sunday during a three-week nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

    ‘Israel is Returning to Africa’: Equatorial Guinea to Relocate Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080978426_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_42a5e99b0fe92973808d5023487ffb32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102191082131834-israel-is-returning-to-africa-equatorial-guinea-to-relocate-embassy-from-tel-aviv-to-jerusalem/

    Former US President Donald Trump in 2017 officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018. Palestinians have long insisted that Jerusalem must be the capital of a Palestinian state.

    Equatorial Guinea on Friday announced it would move its embassy to Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the decision by Teodoro Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea.

    In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, Netanyahu highlighted the importance of cooperation with African nations, noting that “Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel in a big way.”

    Equatorial Guinea is one of several other countries, including Malawi, Honduras, Brazil, Kosovo, Serbia and Romania, that have promised to move their embassies to Jerusalem. Netanyahu also said he welcomes the "trend," in which states are moving their embassies to Jerusalem.

    In 2018, Guatemala officially moved its embassy to Jerusalem, two days after the US made the same move, making it the second embassy to move to the old city. Guatemala was one of the first countries to recognize Israel following its independence in 1948. In addition, it was the first country to institute an embassy in Jerusalem in 1959 before eventually moving it to Tel Aviv in the 1960s.

    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials have refuted the US designation of Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. The decision was made by former US president Donald Trump, who also relocated the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, spaking unrest across the entire Middle East.

    In 2018, Nabil Shaath, a senior Palestinian official, called the move a “catastrophe” for Palestinians.

    "[Trump] is very much siding with the Israelis," Shaath said at the time, NPR reported. "Moving his embassy to Jerusalem was nothing [more] than a demonstration of his alliance with the Israelis."

    Related:

    Netanyahu Thanks Putin for Assisting in Returning Israeli Citizen From Syria
    White House Confirms That Biden’s First Call to a Middle East Leader Will Be Israel’s Netanyahu
    Some Israeli Arabs Look Up to Netanyahu as Potential Problem-Solver, Here's Why
    First Biden-Netanyahu Call Touches on Importance of Ongoing Talks Over ‘Iranian Threat’
    As Netanyahu Awaits for a Call From Washington, Former Diplomat Says Israel Has No Reason to Worry
    Tags:
    Palestine, Israel, embassy, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Equatorial Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse