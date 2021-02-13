Piers Morgan Grilled on Twitter for 'Lookist' Remarks on Kardashian-Jenner Red Lingerie Photoshoot

UK television personality Piers Morgan has received a barrage of Twitterstorm criticism after he made an unflattering remark on the latest photoshoot from Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters, in which the stunning trio posed for the camera wearing red lingerie, although according to Morgan, one of the three carried it off better than the other two.
"If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall," Morgan wrote without specifying what he meant, much to puzzlement and irritation of some of his followers.
Many of his subscribers believed that it was really not his place to make comments on people's appearance.
Others called out Morgan on his "hypocrisy" as the TV host previously stood up for Gemma Collins, an English celebrity from hit show The Only Way is Essex, who recently opened up about online abuse.
