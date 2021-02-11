Register
02:11 GMT11 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, Bruce Springsteen performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

    Video: Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Ad Pulled by Jeep After DWI Revelation

    © AP Photo / Biden Inaugural Committee
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0b/1082038997_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_5d6e72c70fc13a59b4b8127e1ceea46d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102111082039026-video-bruce-springsteen-super-bowl-ad-pulled-by-jeep-after-dwi-revelation/

    Iconic musician Bruce Springsteen starred in his very first ad over the weekend, a Jeep commercial that aired during the Super Bowl and saw him call for national unity amid troubling times. Unfortunately for 'The Boss,' the ad didn’t have much of a lifespan on the carmaker’s YouTube page after an arrest report surfaced.

    The American automaker, Jeep, yanked its Springsteen Super Bowl TV commercial from its YouTube page on Wednesday after reports detailed that the musician and songwriter who crafted the megahit “Born in the USA” was arrested in late 2020 for consuming alcohol at a national park.

    The New Jersey native was arrested by law enforcement rangers on November 14, 2020, at the Garden State’s Gateway National Recreation Area, which covers some 27,000 acres, including Sandy Hook beach. The iconic band leader was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

    A spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed the incident to the Wall Street Journal, but did not offer any other details regarding the arrest, except that Springsteen had been “cooperative throughout the process.”

    TMZ was the first to report on the November arrest.

    Springsteen’s Jeep commercial has the musician driving in a vintage CJ-5, initially speaking about a chapel that sits in the exact middle point of the continental US. At the heart of Springsteen’s message, however, is a call to Americans to meet in “the middle” and move past divisiveness. 

    “We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness, and there’s hope on the road up ahead,” Springsteen says between alternating video clips. The ad ends with a dedication to the “ReUnited States of America.”

    A spokesperson for Jeep, which is owned by the multinational Amsterdam-based automotive manufacturing corporation Stellantis, told the Journal that the ad was “paused” so that the “actual facts [of the arrest] can be established,” adding that “it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate.”

    Springsteen is expected to appear before a federal judge later this month.

    The musician has no known prior arrests related to the consumption of alcohol. In Springsteen’s 2016 autobiography, he discussed having been raised by an alcoholic father whose behavior “convinced me to never go there.” He noted in his book that he didn’t consume alcohol until he was 22.

    Related:

    Reddit Praises 'Underdogs' During 5-Second Super Bowl Ad in Wake of GameStop Frenzy
    The Bombs Bursting in Air: Watch Bombers Fly Over Stadium as Anthem Blares During Super Bowl LV
    Super-Spreader Super Bowl Urges Superficial "Racial Healing"
    Watch Tom Brady Cover Up Nike Logo at Super Bowl LV Trophy Presentation
    Toronto Mayor Honors Hometown Artist The Weeknd With Special Day After Super Bowl Performance
    Tags:
    YouTube, jeep, ad, Super Bowl, musician, singer, Bruce Springsteen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse