Register
23:58 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore in Lemoore, California, U.S., January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

    Mike Pence to Launch Podcast Hosted by Conservative Youth Group

    © REUTERS / Kate Munsch
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081804928_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_ef67ccc044c494ff4dd5774a338e784d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102051081994106-mike-pence-to-launch-podcast-hosted-by-conservative-youth-group/

    Former US Vice President Mike Pence, a member of the Republican Party, served as the 48th vice president of the US between 2017 and 2021. Pence was also the 50th governor of Indiana between 2013 and 2017.

    Following his time as vice president of the US, Pence will be launching a podcast, writing a monthly op-ed and speaking at conferences and colleges hosted by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth organization with the mission of  "ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values."

    Pence will join YAF as the organization’s first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar and is expected to become a frequent member of the group’s campus lecture circuit post-COVID-19.

    The YAF announced the new partnership with the former vice president in a Friday press release.

    “In addition to campus lectures, Vice President Pence will address audiences at YAF’s life-changing student conferences, share the importance of investing in the rising generation of conservatives, publish a monthly op-ed on relevant issues, and launch a new video podcast to share the good news of conservatism through one of today’s most popular mediums,” the release notes.

    In a Friday statement, Governor Scott Walker, president of Young America’s Foundation, welcomed Pence’s partnership with the organization. 

    “Vice President Pence has been a stalwart defender of individual freedom, traditional values, free markets, and limited government throughout his career of distinguished service to our country,” noted Walker.

    “Now, by partnering with YAF, the Vice President will continue to attract new hearts and minds to the conservative cause, passing along the ideas of freedom—just as President Reagan did before, during, and after his time in office. Vice President Pence’s energy and enthusiasm for Ronald Reagan’s values has and will continue to inspire a new generation of young people,” he added.

    Pence also acknowledged his new partnership with the conservative organization. 

    “Throughout its 60-year history, Young America’s Foundation has been a bulwark of the Conservative Movement, advancing the cause of freedom and ensuring our future leaders embrace America’s founding principles and I am honored to join YAF as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar,” Pence announced Friday.

    “Long before I became Vice President to President Donald Trump, the vision and leadership of Ronald Reagan inspired my youth and I am humbled to continue the work of advancing the Conservative cause from a position bearing his name. Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come,” he continued.

    Prior to his political career, Pence spent a decade as a prominent conservative radio personality. 

    Related:

    Homeless VP: Mike Pence is Couch-Surfing With Officials After Leaving Washington, Report Says
    The Highs and Lows of Mike Pompeo's Three Years as US Foreign Policy Chief
    China Sanctions Mike Pompeo, Peter Navarro, John Bolton, Steve Bannon and 24 Other US Citizens
    Mike Pompeo Hints at 2024 Presidential Run in Cryptic Tweet
    Twitter Permanently Suspends My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell
    Tags:
    Podcast, Mike Pence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse