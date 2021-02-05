Mike Pence to Launch Podcast Hosted by Conservative Youth Group

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, a member of the Republican Party, served as the 48th vice president of the US between 2017 and 2021. Pence was also the 50th governor of Indiana between 2013 and 2017.

Following his time as vice president of the US, Pence will be launching a podcast, writing a monthly op-ed and speaking at conferences and colleges hosted by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth organization with the mission of "ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values."

Pence will join YAF as the organization’s first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar and is expected to become a frequent member of the group’s campus lecture circuit post-COVID-19.

The YAF announced the new partnership with the former vice president in a Friday press release.

“In addition to campus lectures, Vice President Pence will address audiences at YAF’s life-changing student conferences, share the importance of investing in the rising generation of conservatives, publish a monthly op-ed on relevant issues, and launch a new video podcast to share the good news of conservatism through one of today’s most popular mediums,” the release notes.

In a Friday statement, Governor Scott Walker, president of Young America’s Foundation, welcomed Pence’s partnership with the organization.

“Vice President Pence has been a stalwart defender of individual freedom, traditional values, free markets, and limited government throughout his career of distinguished service to our country,” noted Walker.

“Now, by partnering with YAF, the Vice President will continue to attract new hearts and minds to the conservative cause, passing along the ideas of freedom—just as President Reagan did before, during, and after his time in office. Vice President Pence’s energy and enthusiasm for Ronald Reagan’s values has and will continue to inspire a new generation of young people,” he added.

Pence also acknowledged his new partnership with the conservative organization.

“Throughout its 60-year history, Young America’s Foundation has been a bulwark of the Conservative Movement, advancing the cause of freedom and ensuring our future leaders embrace America’s founding principles and I am honored to join YAF as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar,” Pence announced Friday.

“Long before I became Vice President to President Donald Trump, the vision and leadership of Ronald Reagan inspired my youth and I am humbled to continue the work of advancing the Conservative cause from a position bearing his name. Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come,” he continued.

Prior to his political career, Pence spent a decade as a prominent conservative radio personality.