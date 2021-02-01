'I Am Done Living in Fear': Actress Claims Marilyn Manson Abused Her

During a 2018 testimony before House Judiciary Subcommittee, Wood provided a rather vivid description of the abuse she allegedly endured, but did not reveal who did it. Now she has pointed the finger.

American actress and star of HBO series “Westworld” Evan Rachel Wood has finally named the person who allegedly abused her both physically and psychologically – none other than famous rocker and her former fiancé Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson.

In a recent Instagram post, Wood says Manson started "grooming her" when she was a teenager and claims he "horrifically abused" her for years, adding that she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she wrote. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with many victims who will no longer be silent."

According to Vanity Fair, Wood testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee back in 2018 "as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states." She described her domestic violence experience as follows: "Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."

At that time, however, she didn't specify the name of her alleged abuser.

The media outlet also notes that at least four other women have since posted their own allegations against Manson in what appears to be a "show of solidarity" with Wood, "detailing harrowing experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

Wood and Manson were briefly engaged in 2010, breaking it off later the same year.