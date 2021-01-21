Register
11:36 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) kneels in prayer before the Blessed Virgin Mary, in Los Angeles Friday, May 1, 2020

    'Would Advance Moral Evils': Head of US Catholic Bishops' Conference Rips Biden's Abortion Agenda

    © AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079907773_0:0:2936:1652_1200x675_80_0_0_1e0f566336c7e9da21ec821b3ac6bb68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101211081837257-would-advance-moral-evils-head-of-us-catholic-bishops-conference-rips-bidens-abortion-agenda/

    The comments came amid broader speculation about Joe Biden's future steps regarding abortion and reproductive rights, with the debate taking a fresh twist now that the newly elected president had a change of heart on the Hyde Amendment, which blocks a great deal of  taxpayer funding for abortions.

    The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has denounced now sworn-in President Joe Biden's abortion and reproductive programme, insisting that he will advance "moral evils" regarding what he referred to as "the preeminent priority" for faithful Catholics.

    "I must point out that our new president has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender", said Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, the USCCB's president.

    "Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences", he proceeded.

    © REUTERS / Tasos Katopodis / Pool
    Президент США Джо Байден во время 59-й инаугурации президента в Вашингтоне

    Nevertheless, he welcomed Biden, saying he was looking forward to "refreshing engagement with a president who clearly understands, in a deep and personal way, the importance of religious faith and institutions".

    Gomez went on to state that abortion issues don't merely boil down to "private" matters, but raise "troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community".

    He asserted that these are a "matter of social justice", as "we cannot ignore the reality that abortion rates are much higher among the poor and minorities, and that the procedure is regularly used to eliminate children who would be born with disabilities".

    Not All Clergy Agrees

    Following Gomez's inauguration day statement, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich branded it "ill-considered", claiming that bishops had only received it hours before it was released and the body's administrative committee hadn't participated in it.

    Cupich noted that there are multiple institutional failures to be prioritised, and "I look forward to contributing to all efforts to that end, so that, inspired by the Gospel, we can build up the unity of the Church, and together take up the work of healing our nation in this moment of crisis", he said, stressing the importance of reconciliation.

    Biden Wants Affordable Act to Cover Abortion

    The Catholic representatives' comments come amid speculation about Biden's abortion policies and the wider debate about secularism and faith in everyday life. There is, for instance, much debate about senior US politicians, like for instance House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who identifies as Catholic but doesn't strictly adhere to Gospel teaching when pursuing certain government policies.

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021

    Biden, for his part, recently reversed his long-standing position on the so-called Hyde Amendment, a provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortion unless there is a threat to the woman's life, or if the pregnancy arises from rape or incest.

    "If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code", he said in June 2019, when he made the change. He added that he had "no apologies" for his previous stance.

    In his healthcare plan, Biden said he wants to build on the progress achieved by Obama's Affordable Care Act, which stipulates all citizens have access to preventive care and contraceptives. He proposes that "the public option will cover contraception and a woman's constitutional right to choose".

    He previously supported the Hyde Amendment, arguing that religious Americans shouldn't have to fund procedures that they wholeheartedly oppose.

    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Catholic Supporters of POTUS Trump Blasted for ‘Having Blood on Their Hands’ After Capitol Rampage

    Biden similarly argued that Americans shouldn't be forced to embrace his faith's view of abortion. However, previously appeared to personally flout church dogmas, for instance, when he officiated a same-sex wedding ceremony in 2016.

    He also incidentally tapped a pro-abortion Catholic, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, for the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, who earlier sued a non-profit for opposing Obamacare's contraception mandate and is now expected to focus on improving the Affordable Care Act.

    Related:

    Cleansing With Fire: Church Altar 'Desecrated' by 'Demonic' Sex Act Got Burnt, Says Archbishop
    UK Archbishops Launch Blistering Broadside at Brexit Bill for Setting ‘Disastrous Precedent’
    Begone, Demons: Catholic Archbishops in US Perform Mass Exorcism Rites to Stop Violence
    Tags:
    reproduction, abortion, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse