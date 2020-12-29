Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release 'Holiday Special' Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have rolled out their first Spotify podcast which comes as part of the $40 million deal the couple signed with the streaming service, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the media outlet, the show was conducted in the format of a "holiday special" which ended with the gospel song This Little Light of Mine – the same song that played at the couple's wedding in 2018.
"We're glad you're here. As we all know, it's been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it," Harry told the audience, with Meghan adding: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."
The podcast's guests included such celebrities as singer and songwriter Sir Elton John, tennis player Naomi Osaka, American filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry and wellness icon Deepak Chopra.
The report also pointed out that Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes several months after the couple signed another lucrative deal with Netflix, noting that some experts foresee Harry and Meghan building "a $1billion business empire in the US".
