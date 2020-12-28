Register
19:06 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo, taken 31 Oct. 31, 1996, Diana, Princess of Wales, attends the Victor Chang charity dinner in Sydney, Australia, wearing an emerald cut aquamarine ring which Meghan Markle was wearing when she left Windsor Castle after her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, 19 May, 2018

    BBC Execs Hid Princess Diana's Interview From Boss Fearing His Wife Would Tell Queen, Report Says

    © AP Photo / PA
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/79/1077237942_0:640:1366:1408_1200x675_80_0_0_eb1278cd8f120d172c3ab5073eb49b07.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012281081591217-bbc-execs-hid-princess-dianas-interview-from-boss-fearing-his-wife-would-tell-queen-report-says/

    Well aware of how sensitive it was, the BBC reportedly conducted the interview in secrecy, keeping even top management in the dark about the Princess of Wales' revelations.

    BBC news executives kept reporter Martin Bashir’s explosive 1995 interview with Princess of Wales Diana under wraps and didn’t inform the corporation's chairman, Marmaduke Hussey, about it, fearing his wife would tell Buckingham Palace, according to the Times, which cited a recent ITV documentary.

    Andrew Morton, author of Diana: Her True Story, told the docu that the princess was concerned that the royals would take steps to halt the interview.

    “What terrified Diana was that Marmaduke Hussey would put a stop to doing the interview,” he said. “So it was absolutely necessary for Martin Bashir and his colleagues to be secretive.”

    The Times cites a friend of Richard Ayre, who was in charge of the BBC's editorial policy, who said he and his colleague Steve Hewlett, who was head of Panorama, had concerns that Marmaduke Hussey would tell his wife Lady Susan Hussey, a lady-in-waiting and godmother to Prince William, about the tell-all interview.

    Princess Diana bows her head following Prince Charles on a walk to the California Pavilion in Vancouver May 6, 1986
    © REUTERS / Reuters Photographer
    Princess Diana bows her head following Prince Charles on a walk to the California Pavilion in Vancouver May 6, 1986

    The duo also reportedly violated corporate rules by failing to tell the BBC's royal liaison unit about the interview, in which Diana revealed both Charles’ and her own infidelity, because it was likewise considered to be too close to the royal family.

    Hailed by British journalists at the time as “the scoop of the century,” the interview was viewed by an estimated 23 million people and catapulted Diana’s BBC interviewer, Bashir, to international fame overnight. In it, the Princess of Wales spoke candidly of her “crowded” marriage to Prince Charles, notoriously saying there were “three of us” and that due to her despair she suffered from “rampant bulimia.”

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    Ghislaine Maxwell Personal Guard Compares Her to Princess Diana

    However, five months later, The Mail on Sunday revealed that Bashir had commissioned graphic designer Matt Wiessler to forge bank statements to convince Diana that her staff were ostensibly leaking stories about her and royal spies were allegedly following her, in order to win her trust.

    In the wake of the allegations, the BBC launched a review of the programme the following year, with a part of it overseen by Tony Hall, who was head of news and current affairs – he retired as director-general in August this year.

    “The BBC has been able, independently, to verify that these documents were put to no use which had any bearing, direct or indirect, on the Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales” the review stated.

    Yet, last month, after renewed publicity around the anniversary of the interview, Earl Spencer, Diana’s younger brother, called for a fresh investigation into the interview and how it was shot, suggesting the corporation “whitewashed” people central to the controversy in its initial probe.

    The BBC's Panorama programme has since announced the launch of an unprecedented investigation into its own dealings in an effort to get to the bottom of the matter, 25 years after it aired Bashir’s interview and sold international rights for $1.6 million.

    “The BBC is taking this very seriously, and we want to get to the truth,” Tim Davie, the corporation’s director general, said in November, adding they are “in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.”

    Diana, who at the time of the Panorama interview was legally separated from Prince Charles but not yet divorced, died in 1997 at the age of 36, in a car crash in Paris, along with her lover, Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed.

    Related:

    Netflix Accused of 'Trolling' for Using Princess Diana Documentary in Response to 'The Crown' Uproar
    Emma Corrin of The Crown Was ‘Shocked’ With Princess Diana’s Dance for Prince Charles
    Ghislaine Maxwell Personal Guard Compares Her to Princess Diana
    Tags:
    Princess Diana, BBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse