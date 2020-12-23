Register
03:03 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Walmart Ends Sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ Merchandise Indefinitely

    ‘Unlawful Conduct': US DoJ Sues Walmart for its Alleged Role in Fuelling Opioid Crisis

    Walmart
    Society
    Get short URL
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/23/1079762340_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_5503a16e419c6b8297365a76a2cb6deb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012231081544377-unlawful-conduct-us-doj-sues-walmart-for-its-alleged-role-in-fuelling-opioid-crisis/

    The US opioid crisis started after health care providers began increasingly prescribing opioid medications, following reassurances from pharmaceutical companies in the late 1990s that patients would not become addicted, according to the US National Institute on Drug Abuse. Increased prescriptions and illegal sales led to widespread misuse.

    The Trump administration sued Walmart on Tuesday, accusing the multinational retail organization of helping to incite the US opioid epidemic by inadequately screening for questionable prescriptions despite warnings from its own pharmacists.

    According to a civil complaint filed Tuesday, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has alleged that Walmart “unlawfully dispensed controlled substances from pharmacies it operated across the country and unlawfully distributed controlled substances to those pharmacies throughout the height of the prescription opioid crisis.”

    The complaint also states that Walmart’s alleged unlawful conduct caused hundreds of thousands of violations of the Controlled Substances Act, which regulates certain drugs. 

    The DoJ is thus seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties, the latter of which could cost Walmart billions of dollars.

    “It has been a priority of this administration to hold accountable those responsible for the prescription opioid crisis. As one of the largest pharmacy chains and wholesale drug distributors in the country, Walmart had the responsibility and the means to help prevent the diversion of prescription opioids,” Jeffrey Bossert Clark, acting assistant attorney general of the DoJ's Civil Division, is quoted as saying in the department's release. 

    “Instead, for years, it did the opposite — filling thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies. This unlawful conduct contributed to the epidemic of opioid abuse throughout the United States. Today’s filing represents an important step in the effort to hold Walmart accountable for such conduct,” Clark added. 

    The suit also alleges that Walmart tried to boost its profits by understaffing its pharmacies, which forced employees to fill prescriptions faster, the Wall Street Journal reported. As a result, pharmacists were unable to reject invalid prescriptions, which helped fuel widespread drug abuse, the DoJ claims. In addition, the suit alleges that Walmart cut its prices for opioids to increase sales, while middle managers pressured pharmacists to quickly fill prescriptions to keep customers coming back. 

    In a statement Tuesday, Walmart claimed that the lawsuit “invents a legal theory that unlawfully forces pharmacists to come between patients and their doctors, and is riddled with factual inaccuracies and cherry-picked documents taken out of context."

    “Blaming pharmacists for not second-guessing the very doctors the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) approved to prescribe opioids is a transparent attempt to shift blame from DEA’s well-documented failures in keeping bad doctors from prescribing opioids in the first place,” Walmart said, also noting that it “always empowered our pharmacists to refuse to fill problematic opioids prescriptions, and they refused to fill hundreds of thousands of such prescriptions.”

    According to the Journal, Walmart had been expecting this complaint and sued the federal government preemptively in October to fight against the allegations. In its suit, Walmart accused both the DoJ and the DEA of trying to scapegoat the retail giant for  the government's own regulatory failures.

    Data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that while the number of American drug overdose deaths decreased by 4% from 2017 to 2018, the total was still four times higher in 2018 than in 1999.

    Related:

    Bipartisan Senate Report Claims US Opioid Makers Paid Non-Profit Groups to Boost Sales
    Hail ‘BeBest’: Twitter Aboil as Melania Trump Lauds Landmark Dip in Opioid Overdose Deaths
    Autopsy Reveals Rapper Juice Wrld Death Caused by Accidental Opioid Overdose
    In Other News: Mississippi Gets a New Flag as Oregon Votes to Legalise Possession of Opioids
    Two Croatian Troops on NATO Mission in Lithuania Face Discharge for Taking Opioids
    Tags:
    Walmart, US opioid crisis, opioid addiction, Opioid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse