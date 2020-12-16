'Feeling Good as Hell': Video of Boston Medical Workers Vaccine Arrival Celebratory Dance Goes Viral

On Tuesday, workers at the Boston Medical Center (BMC) went viral with a heartwarming celebration upon receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Isn't such a long-awaited delivery a reason to dance?
In a TikTok video tweeted by BMC President Kate Walsh, BMC staff, some wearing yellow hospital gowns, others in scrubs and all wearing face shields and masks, are seen dancing on the sidewalk to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell”. Walsh shared that this cheerful moment represented her love for her job.
Pfizer began shipping its COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, with the first shots given to health departments and hospital employees early Monday morning. The BMC received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and plans to inoculate staffers on Wednesday, with front-line health care workers who are directly treating COVID-19 patients to be the first to get the shot.
Why I love my job @The_BMC ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5— Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020
The clip of the heartwarming celebration has since gone viral across social media, with many appreciating the hard work of the healthcare employees.
Thank you, Health care workers!! pic.twitter.com/cql9GXGGG8— Kathryn (@northwater39) December 15, 2020
My mom is currently in the ICU across the country from you. But for some reason this just makes me happy & hopeful she maybe surrounded by humans like this as well. It really f-ing hard to not visit.— Robin (@RobinFree19) December 15, 2020
So wonderful to see this level of joy and gratitude!— Dr. Tami Gouveia (@TamiGouveiaMA) December 15, 2020
I love you guys. Heroes all of you thank you so much.— sleepy3232 (@char232323) December 15, 2020
The ray of hope that the vaccine offers, and the prospect that 2021 can be a better year is helping the healthcare workers to keep battling with the ongoing struggles of the pandemic.
