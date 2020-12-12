Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘Living Separate Lives’ in Marriage, Report Says

2020 was quite a turbulent year for the couple, with West announcing his presidential bid, battling COVID-19 and making controversial statements about his private life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly living their own lives at the moment despite being married for six years, a source told People magazine. The star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is currently studying to become a lawyer and has been focusing on her projects, according to the source. Kanye West, the insider says, is working on his psychological health.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” the source said, adding that their lives “don’t overlap much.”

The source added that Kim is “happy” being “focused on work and causes”, as she is advocating for criminal justice reform. Kim Kardashian has recently made headlines for her attempt to halt the execution of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death over a double murder in Texas in 1999. President Trump, however, decided to ignore her plea, and Bernard was executed Thursday.

The couple has been at odds for the past year. Back in July, as Kanye surprisingly announced his presidential bid, media reported that he and Kim “live totally separate lives now”. Kim has allegedly been finding it difficult to live with Kanye, who has been “very demanding” and “always obsessed with one of his schemes”.

Kanye's spouse was apparently concerned about his public outbursts, as at a campaign event he became emotional on stage, revealing that the couple previously thought of aborting their daughter North, who is now seven years old. Kim was reportedly “mortified” after Kanye’s speech, fuelling speculation that their marriage will not last long.