Register
01:16 GMT12 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

    Fauci Addresses African Americans' Skepticism, Notes Black Woman Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081352350_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4b53efa64f823a380ee5fd6c06678e0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012121081434282-fauci-addresses-african-americans-skepticism-notes-black-woman-helped-develop-covid-19-vaccine-/

    Recent surveys suggest that some Americans, especially those in Black and Latino communities, are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available over concerns about such a drug's safety.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, recently addressed skepticism among the Black community regarding the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, noting that one the vaccine candidate developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna was worked on by an African American woman, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

    "The very vaccine that's one of the two that has absolutely exquisite levels - 94 to 95% efficacy against clinical disease and almost 100% efficacy against serious disease that are shown to be clearly safe - that vaccine was actually developed in my institute's vaccine research center by a team of scientists led by Dr. Barney Graham and his close colleague, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, or Kizzy Corbett," Fauci said on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

    “So, the first thing you might want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African American woman. And that is just a fact," Fauci added.

    Corbett is the National Institute of Health’s top scientist for COVID-19 vaccine research and was also part of the team that worked with pharmaceutical company Moderna to develop its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine that is being reviewed for emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.

    “I would say to people who are vaccine-hesitant that you’ve earned the right to ask the questions that you have around these vaccines and this vaccine development process,” Corbett recently said on the CNN podcast "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction."

    “Trust, especially when it has been stripped from people, has to be rebuilt in a brick-by-brick fashion,” Corbett said. “And so, what I say to people firstly is that I empathize, and then secondly is that I’m going to do my part in laying those bricks. And I think that if everyone on our side, as physicians and scientists, went about it that way, then the trust would start to be rebuilt,” she added.

    Although Black Americans and other people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus compared to white people, according to data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies suggest that there is skepticism of COVID-19 vaccines in the Black community.

    A Pew research study completed in June showed that while 54% of Black adults said they would definitely or most likely get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available, 44% said they would not. 

    “Black Americans have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, accounting for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 deaths. At the same time, they stand out from other racial and ethnic groups in their attitudes toward key health care questions associated with the outbreak. In particular, Black adults are more hesitant to trust medical scientists, embrace the use of experimental medical treatments and sign up for a potential vaccine to combat the illness,” Pew concluded in its report.

    Another study released by the COVID Collaborative, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and UnidosUS also found that there is a “significant majority" of Black and Latino Americans who don’t trust the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health. The survey indicated that only 14% of Black Americans and 34% of Latino Americans "mostly or completely trust" that a vaccine will be safe.

    Both Moderna and Pfizer have completed phase 3 clinical trials of their vaccines and have applied for emergency approval for their drugs from the FDA. 

    On Thursday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was formally recommended for FDA authorization by an independent panel consisting of scientific experts, infectious disease doctors and statisticians, according to the New York Times.

    The FDA is expected to formally authorize the vaccine within days, and the initial shipment of 6.4 million doses will leave warehouses within 24 hours of being cleared by the agency, federal officials told the Times.

    The Trump administration on Friday announced that it would purchase an additional 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, bringing the federal government’s total order from the company to 200 million doses.

    Related:

    New York City to Close Indoor Dining as Coronavirus Spike Continues
    Zombie Infestation: Millions of Mink Killed Due to Coronavirus May Have Soiled Groundwater
    Ultimate Combo! Joe Biden Mispronounces Surname and Title of Member of His Coronavirus Team - Video
    Coronavirus Live Updates: US Federal Drug Agency Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Americans
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Tags:
    survey, vaccine, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse