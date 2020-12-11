Empire Strikes Back: Hayden Christensen Will Return to Star Wars for Upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Hayden Christensen will be returning to the SW Universe, as it's been announced that he'll be playing Darth Vader in the Disney+ Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker", Christensen said in a press release. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back".
Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020
Christensen played Jedi knight Anakin Skywalker, an apprentice and a friend of Kenobi, portrayed by Ewan McGregor in 2002's "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", with their legendary duel becoming one of the most famous and intense scenes in the prequel trilogy, showing the transformation of the young Skywalker into Vader, the iconic SW villain.
"Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set to debut on the Disney+ platform in 2022.
All comments
Show new comments (0)