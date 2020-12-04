Register
00:59 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Letitia Wright arrives at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019

    Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Sharing Video Doubting COVID Vaccines

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081365629_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_2c8f9be6a7351a7a17d1aa8766474272.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012041081365662-black-panther-star-letitia-wright-faces-backlash-after-sharing-video-doubting-covid-vaccines/

    Letitia Wright, who portrayed Shuri, a sister of the superhero Wakanda king T'Challa in the Marvel movies, shared a video in which the Light London Church leader, according to The Variety, questioned the legitimacy of coronavirus vaccines.

    Marvel star Letitia Wright on Friday took to Twitter to defend her earlier post, in which she tweeted a now-deleted lengthy video that cast doubt on coronavirus vaccine. The video caused waves on social media, with users flocking to her account to denounce the publication for "spreading misinformation" and reluctance to "denounce transphobia" by the speaker that was featured in the video.

    "if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled", Wright tweeted, posting a follow-up. "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

    ​The YouTube clip - currently blocked for violating the rules - is described by Variety as a 69-minute video from YouTube channel On The Table that includes commentary from a Light London Church leader, Tomi Arayomi, who, apart from questioning COVID vaccines, also shared his scepticism of climate change, accused China of spreading the coronavirus and delivered transphobic comments.

    In what was seen by the actress as an attempt to "cancel" her, netizens stormed to Wright's account, denouncing her for sharing the clip.

    ​People argued that if the actress had questions or doubts about the vaccines, she could have delivered her thoughts in text rather than share a controversial video.

    ​Even Don Cheadle, a Marvel actor who portrayed War Machine, engaged in the discussion.

    ​After Wright deleted her initial tweet and posted explanations, many people voiced support to her. Among those, a speaker from the video took to Facebook to denounce the outcry toward his commentary, arguing that he "didn't know free speech was a crime in this country".

    "I didn’t know black lives only matter as long as they agreed with the mainstream orthodoxy. Last time I checked, we lived in the Western world, I had no idea that we would wake up in some Orwellian nightmare where discourse gets you cancelled from youtube and blasted in the mainstream media", Arayomi said.
     

    So-called 'cancel culture' is a phrase applied to the phenomenon of a person, often a celebrity or another kind of influencer, is boycotted and condemned for expressing an opinion that is considered by the majority to be repugnant, wrong, or otherwise controversial.

    Among others, British writer J.K.Rowling was 'cancelled' when she piqued an article containing the words "people who menstruate", jokingly arguing that the word "women" would be more appropriate than "people," as it was reportedly seen to ignore the cross-gender and gender-fluid. Pop singer Adele met intense backlash for making a bantu-knot hairstyle and putting on Brazilian clothes for Carnaval, seen by some as cultural appropriation.

    Related:

    Cancel Culture 'Misunderstands Main Purpose of Life', John Cleese Says
    'Social Murder': Ex-NYT Editor Bari Weiss Denounces 'Cancel Culture' After Quitting Outlet
    Adele Faces Backlash For 'Cultural Appropriation', Feared to Be 'Cancelled' as New Photo Goes Viral
    Tags:
    cancel culture, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Black Panther, culture
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse