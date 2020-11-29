David Prowse, Who Played the Iconic Star Wars Villain Darth Vader, Passes Away at 85

The artist passed away after a short illness, according to the Mirror.
"May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives,” рis agent, Thomas Bowington, said in a statement.
Prowse may have been the face behind Vader's infamous black mask, but the villain was voiced by American actor James Earl Jones, who received an honorary Oscar in 2012.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
