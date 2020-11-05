Register
23:43 GMT05 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Chill, Donald!’ Teen Climate Activist Dunks on Trump’s Post-Election Fuming With Ironic Tweet

    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    274
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081035489_0:38:3072:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_2ae0f801eafedeec06af0b92d500fcd5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011051081035160-chill-donald-teen-climate-activist-dunks-on-trumps-post-election-fuming-with-ironic-tweet/

    As US President Donald Trump takes his rage over the undecided election outcome to Twitter, he’s gotten mockery from an unexpected source: 17-year-old autistic climate activist Greta Thunberg.

    The Swedish teen turned on its head an attack against her by Trump last year that mocked her age as well as the fury with which she has denounced the complacency of world governments toward the impending climate crisis.

    ​“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

    The Thursday tweet was a mirror image of one The Donald threw at Thunberg on December 12, 2019, following her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, and which attracted widespread criticism.

    ​Netizens were clearly amused by the reversal, providing a welcome, humorous respite from an unprecedented political crisis in US history.

    Trump’s Twitter has become a site of more rage than usual for the head of state after he failed to emerge as the clear winner in the presidential election on Tuesday. Many of his tweets over the last three days have had all capital letters, and even more have been censured by Twitter for violating the social media site’s rules against spreading disinformation about the election. 

    Trump has declared victory ahead of any decision by election officials in several key states, and filed lawsuits claiming election irregularities have cost him the win.

    At the time this article went to publication, neither Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden had reached the necessary 270 electoral votes to be declared the winner, and ballots continued to be counted.

    However, Thunberg wasn’t the only person giving Trump an ironic jab on Thursday.

    ​Some entrepreneuring artist took to the sides of a railway bridge over the US Capitol Beltway outside Washington, DC, and spelled out “Surrender Donald” on the side for drivers to see. The message harkens back to an infamous guerrilla ad for a local band in the 1990s that in turn referenced a scene at the end of the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” in which “Surrender Dorothy” is written in the sky by the Wicked Witch of the West, the film’s primary antagonist.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, ironic, Twitter, Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse