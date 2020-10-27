Paris Police Arrest Man for Try to Take Louvre Statue as Part of African Legacy, Reports Say

"The teams avoided the theft and any degradation of the sculpture", the museum administration said, cited by the broadcaster.
The media outlet added that a complaint was filed immediately after the attempted theft.
The arrest came on 22 October after an African tried to take away a statue dating back to the 18th century from the collections of the Branly-Jacques Chirac museum. The attempt was caught on CCTV camera, with the footage later posted on social media. In the video, the perpetrator explains that he had come to claim the goods "stolen from Africa".
Militant African walked into the Louvre museum in Paris at the weekend and tried to walk away with an artefact saying 'He's taking what France stole from Africa', BTW the artefact is from Indonesia.— mark🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@JohnjoL20) October 26, 2020
Jack Dawkins telegram pic.twitter.com/JHGVWM56uU
