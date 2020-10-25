Crowds of People Gather in Berlin in Protest Against Updated Coronavirus Measures - Video

Sputnik has gone live from downtown Berlin, where crowds of anti-COVID protesters have gathered to show their opposition to a new set of restrictions put in place to rein in the galloping spread of the virus.
The new rules, which took effect in the German capital last week, require almost all businesses to close between 23:00 (21:00 GMT) and 06:00 (04:00 GMT), while only five people or a maximum of two households can meet outdoors during the curfew hours.
The restrictions are effective until 31 October.
Germany has seen a spike in the COVID-19 tally by 11,176 to 429,181, as per fresh data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The reported death toll grew by 29 to 10,032, the data indicated.
