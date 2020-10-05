Register
21:45 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man and a woman under the bedsheets

    Over Two-Thirds of Americans Say Bad Sex is Relationship Deal Breaker - Poll

    © Photo : Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_74:-1:1920:1038_1200x675_80_0_0_971b28a39b0a2e3dc8e2298b5f949ec8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202010051080676753-over-two-thirds-of-americans-say-bad-sex-is-relationship-deal-breaker---poll/

    A new OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that more than two-thirds of people (68%) believe unsatisfying sex is a deal breaker in a relationship.

    The study, commissioned by tech startup Lora DiCarlo for Sexual Health Awareness Month, also found that four in 10 participants feel they’ve never experienced a true orgasm and that 17% of Americans are faking an orgasm during sex. The poll found that women fake orgasms only slightly more than men (18% compared to 16%). 

    Despite the high number of people faking orgasms, nearly half of all the sexually active participants (46%) believe their partner never fakes orgasms, with 56% of women believing their male partner has never faked an orgasm with them.

    One potential solution for couples could involve sex toys. 

    The study found that three in four respondents (74%) are more likely to orgasm using some devices. Three in four also said that they believe using sex toys helps improve their communication with a partner.

    “Sex tech allows individuals the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of their own bodies, sexual preferences and needs, which, in turn, translates to a deeper understanding of one’s self and can be used to inspire better communication between partners,” DiCarlo said in a statement to StudyFinds.org. “Empowered sex leads to great sex.”

    In addition, 44% of respondents admitted to not knowing how to satisfy their loved ones. Half of the male respondents admitted they don’t know how to satisfy their partner, compared to 36% of women. While 53% of respondents said they would like to discuss improving their sex life with their partner, they are worried about offending them.

    “Sexual pleasure has been so stigmatized that it’s difficult for people to ask for the things they actually find pleasurable,” Lora Haddock, the founder and CEO of her namesake brand said, StudyFinds.org reported. 

    “Sex isn’t a one-sided event, open communication between partners leads to not only better sex, but inspires confidence and empowerment. Who doesn’t want that?” DiCarlo added.

    Related:

    Massive Stellar Blast Capable of Wiping Out Life Occurred Near Earth 2.5 Mln Years Ago, Claims Study
    Sex Pistols' Star Lauds Trump's Ability to 'Put Money in People's Pockets' as POTUS Gets COVID-19
    'The Real Monster': Maxwell Accuser Claims Epstein's 'Madam' was 'Mastermind' of Sex Trafficking
    Sex & Penance in Middle Ages: Fellatio Was Considered a Sexual Sin But Rimming Wasn't, Media Says
    Epstein's 'Sex Slave' Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to the Queen With Picture of Her Son Prince Andrew
    Tags:
    study, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse