Register
19:33 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surveillance footage captures Florida's Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo place grab a 17-year-old arrestee by the neck before tossing him to the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head. An investigation into the matter is underway.

    Video: US Corrections Deputy Placed on Leave After Violent Attack on Teen, Probe Underway

    Screenshot/The Movement Productions San Diego News
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080422678_0:0:1921:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_41d834c45e6445d15eae1759cfcf1199.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009101080422725-video-us-corrections-deputy-placed-on-leave-after-violent-attack-on-teen-probe-underway/

    A corrections deputy with Florida’s Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was recently placed on administrative leave after he viciously attacked a teenager who had reportedly been uncooperative during a police lineup at a juvenile center.

    The violent altercation occurred on September 1 at the state’s Sarasota County Juvenile Assessment Center and was captured entirely on the facility’s surveillance system. 

    Footage initially shows 17-year-old Terrance Devon Reed III sitting down on a bench with his arms tucked inside his shirt before Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo comes charging toward the minor.

    At the time, Reed had been inside a processing room at the juvenile center after being arrested and charged with contempt of court, probation violations and cocaine possession.

    Video shows Pizzo instantly using his left hand to grab onto Reed’s neck, pushing him against the wall before using his right hand to push the minor toward the ground. 

    Within moments of the initial contact, Pizzo then drags Reed to the opposite side of the room and begins to repeatedly strike him in the head as a second officer walks into the room and yanks Reed’s legs, presumably in an effort to position the teen onto his side or stomach.

    While Pizzo eventually places Reed in handcuffs, an additional four officers are seen coming onto the scene before he’s taken out of the room in which the confrontation took place.

    A second angle captured by the facility’s security system shows that Reed’s shirt is ripped off after Pizzo pushes him to the opposite side of the room. Pizzo is clearly seen striking Reed in the back of the head multiple times before even attempting to place the teen in restraints.

    A third and final clip shows Reed being placed into a holding room as Pizzo and four other officers stand nearby. The brief interaction appears to show Pizzo and Reed exchanging words.

    Citing the sheriff’s office report, the Associated Press reported that Reed was later hospitalized after suffering abrasions to his head. As for Pizzo, he claimed in the report that he opted to use force against Reed because the teenager had threatened to kill him and had taken a so-called fighting stance when the deputy approached him.

    It’s worth noting video shows that Reed only removed his arms from under his shirt when he was approached by Pizzo, and he didn’t clearly appear to take any sort of defensive stance.

    Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight told the AP that he was “disappointed” in the actions he saw in the video, noting that he was concerned about Pizzo not using de-escalation methods.

    “If a deputy is trying to de-escalate and you go hands on and you have a confrontation, what did he attempt to do prior to the physical confrontation to prevent it from happening?” Knight said.

    At present, Pizzo has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the matter. Knight noted that he does not believe that the altercation was influenced by race.

    Related:

    WATCH: Florida Cops Punch, Tackle Teenager in McDonald’s Parking Lot (PHOTO)
    WATCH: Florida Cop Punches Man Handcuffed to Hospital Bed, Triggers Probe
    Florida Man Botches Castration Attempt on Darknet Acquaintance, Gets Nabbed by Cops
    Graphic Video: US Cops Filmed Repeatedly Striking Florida Grandmother With Stun Gun
    ‘We Got Your Back!’: Florida Police Union Invites Fired, Disciplined Cops to Join Force
    Tags:
    attack, juvenile, Sarasota, Florida, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse