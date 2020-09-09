Suspected Gun Suppliers Busted in London in One of Biggest Armed Operations of 2020

The Metropolitan Police Service used a number of distraction techniques to enter the site and detain the suspects during an operation that took place in southeast London.

In the early hours of Wednesday, seven people were arrested in Bromley, London by the policing forces for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, handling stolen goods and burglary.

The bust was the end result of many months of work by local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, and Territorial Support Group.

"Over recent months we have seen an increase in the number of firearms incidents across London and proactive operations like this are crucial to removing the availability of weapons and drugs on the streets,” Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the South Area BCU, said.

Two people found on the site in Star Lane, Orpington, Bromley, are being supported by the Met's Modern Slavery Team.

“Tackling violent crime remains the Met’s top priority and our efforts to prevent serious harm and loss of life on the streets of London have not wavered, including over the last few challenging months,” Commander Kyle Gordon, the Gold Commander for the operation, said.

Following reports of loud noises coming from the Orpington area.

London has a long-standing history of gang violence, which saw dozens of young people die as a result of criminal activity and events.

In 2018, Scotland Yard launched at least 50 murder inquiries, including the stabbing of a teenager in north-east London.

The 18-year-old Israel Ogunsola died half an hour after being knifed to death, despite the efforts of police officers, paramedics and a trauma doctor.