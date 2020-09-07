Plane Engine Engulfed in Flames During Honolulu-Guam Flight Caught on Camera From Cabin

An engine of a Boeing 767 plane caught on fire minutes after departing from Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the Daily Mail.
Cell phone footage of the Atlas Air jet's wing on fire has emerged online, shocking social media users.
The second half of the video shows the plane flying over Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after the pilot announced an emergency landing.Fortunately, none of the 212 passengers on board the plane bound for Guam were injured.
The incident is being investigated; however, an official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
