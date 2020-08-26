Register
21:30 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NBA to Permit Players Putting ‘Social Justice’ Messages on Jerseys When League Resumes

    NBA Postpones All Wednesday Playoff Games After Teams Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

    NBA
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 96
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/20/1079762028_33:-1:1233:675_1200x675_80_0_0_da63f62b02fb06756ac1a85338570dc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008261080286704-milwaukee-nba-team-no-show-to-game-amid-talks-of-boycott-over-shooting-of-jacob-blake/

    The Milwaukee Bucks, a team under the US National Basketball Association (NBA), boycotted a Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake.

    Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA senior insider, tweeted that a source has confirmed to ESPN that the Bucks have boycotted the game. In addition, Senior Vice President at Milwaukee Bucks, tweeted a statement Wednesday saying that "some things are bigger than basketball."

    ​The NBA on Wednesday also confirmed that all games on Wednesday will be postponed.

    ​Videos shared on social media show an empty basketball court in Orlando, Florida, where the game was scheduled to take place.

    ​According to The Athletic, the Orlando Magic warmed up for the game as usual but have since left the floor. Team officials are also allegedly pacing outside the closed Bucks' locker room.

    Bucks guard George Hill on Monday expressed regret over going to Florida for the season restart.

    “We can’t do anything [from Orlando],” Hill said Monday, Yahoo News reported. “First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

    On Monday, the Bucks also issued a statement on Blake's death.

    "The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community," the statement reads.

    "Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist," the statement adds.

    Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as police tried to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute. Blake was shot as he tried to enter his car, where his children were sitting in the backseat. Blake is currently hospitalized. The shots appear to have severed his spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Blake's family on Tuesday said that "it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," BBC reported.

    Related:

    NBA Postpones All Wednesday Playoff Games After Teams Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting
    NBA Basketball Player Jonathan Isaac Explains Why He Didn’t Take the Knee During National Anthem
    NBA Reverses Course to Allow Fans to Buy 'FreeHongKong' Jerseys, After Initially 'Sabotaging' Them
    Video: First NBA Game Since COVID-19 Shutdown Sees Lakers, Clippers Kneel in Support of BLM
    Los Angeles Authorities to Rename Street Honoring NBA Champion Kobe Bryant
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse