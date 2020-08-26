NBA Postpones All Wednesday Playoff Games After Teams Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks, a team under the US National Basketball Association (NBA), boycotted a Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake.

Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA senior insider, tweeted that a source has confirmed to ESPN that the Bucks have boycotted the game. In addition, Senior Vice President at Milwaukee Bucks, tweeted a statement Wednesday saying that "some things are bigger than basketball."

​The NBA on Wednesday also confirmed that all games on Wednesday will be postponed.

​Videos shared on social media show an empty basketball court in Orlando, Florida, where the game was scheduled to take place.

​According to The Athletic, the Orlando Magic warmed up for the game as usual but have since left the floor. Team officials are also allegedly pacing outside the closed Bucks' locker room.

Bucks guard George Hill on Monday expressed regret over going to Florida for the season restart.

“We can’t do anything [from Orlando],” Hill said Monday, Yahoo News reported. “First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

On Monday, the Bucks also issued a statement on Blake's death.

"The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community," the statement reads.

"Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist," the statement adds.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as police tried to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute. Blake was shot as he tried to enter his car, where his children were sitting in the backseat. Blake is currently hospitalized. The shots appear to have severed his spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Blake's family on Tuesday said that "it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," BBC reported.