'I Was So Jealous': Bill Gates Reveals What Steve Jobs' Qualities He Envied

American entrepreneur and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has praised his late rival, former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, over certain qualities that the latter possessed in life.
During his recent appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Gates described Jobs as a "genius" who really had a way with people.
"He was such a wizard at over-motivating people — I was a minor wizard so I couldn’t fall under his spells — but I could see him casting the spells, and then I would look at people and see them mesmerized," Gates said as quoted by CNBC, adding that he "was so jealous."
The former Microsoft chairman also pointed out how Jobs, after returning to Apple in 1997 following his ouster from the company back in 1985, helped revitalize the then-ailing enterprise and develop a string of products that included the iPod, iPad, iPhone, iMac and iTunes.
"And, there’s no chance in hell it happens without him. I mean, Apple was on its way to die [before Jobs returned]," Gates remarked. "No one else can do what he did there. I couldn’t have done that [and] I don’t know anyone who could have."
