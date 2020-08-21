Britney Spears' Ex-Estate Manager May Reportedly Be Reinstated as Co-Caretaker Along With Her Father

Lawyer Andrew Wallet, who previously managed the pop star's estate, and Britney's father Jamie were first handed so-called conservatorship following the Baby One More Time singer's mental breakdown in 2008.

Britney Spears’ former estate manager Andrew Wallet may regain co-conservatorship control alongside the 38-year-old pop diva’s father Jamie Spears, Us Weekly reported, citing court documentation.

The files suggest that Jamie "filed a petition" with the Superior Court of California to reinstate the Camarillo-based lawyer as co-conservator on Britney's estate on Tuesday, more than a year after Andrew voluntarily quit the role in March 2019.

The latter now reportedly signed an affidavit of consent to be reinstated as co-protector – a person appointed to manage the life of someone due to their physical or mental limitations. A court hearing on the motion is slated for 16 September, the documents have it.

Britney was made the subject of a conservatorship in 2008 in the wake of her large-scale breakdown and mental health crisis, with the court handing her father and co-conservator Andrew Wallet full control over her estate, finances, welfare, and personal life.

After Andrew relinquished his control 11 years later, Jamie stepped back from his role as sole conservator due to alleged "personal health reasons" and Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery temporarily took over the duty.

Britney Spears has since spearheaded a legal battle, backed by thousands of her fans, stating in her recent court documents that she is strongly opposed to having her father "return as conservator of her person" and is petitioning that Jodi Montgomery become his permanent replacement.

Despite the state of her conservatorship remaining unchanged after Britney’s petition suffered a setback at a Wednesday court hearing, the singer took to Instagram to express her thanks for fans' unconditional support.

In an apparently philosophical mood, she posted a close-up photo of her hand holding a tiny daisy, praising "old traditions" and spending time "meditating and praying".

"During this time of quarantine I really feel like making homemade bread ... hanging my clothes outside to dry .... not being on my phone so much … spending more time meditating and praying …. and really finding my inner grace!!!", the 38-year-old singer recalled her pandemic-induced self-isolation, not even mentioning the court's Wednesday ruling.

She later posted another two photos to Instagram, which appear to be old pics she's previously shared in which she's wearing a blue and white patterned peasant's blouse.

This time, her visibly alarmed fans and #FreeBritney supporters took to the comments section to wonder why she wasn't posting new ones, and expressing concern for her welfare and freedom of action, in line with the swirling theory that the pop princess is being held "hostage" by her caretakers.

The latter has hit a raw nerve with the public, with fans signing online petitions calling for her to be "freed" as well as staging rallies.

For instance, on Wednesday, Britney's childhood friend and first husband Jason Alexander, claimed to have insight into her life, the Daily Mail wrote. He reportedly joined fans for a #FreeBritney rally outside the downtown LA courthouse where her hearing about her conservatorship was being held. He said he had contacted Britney via text message Tuesday night and said she wants the conservatorship, which was ultimately deemed as necessary for Britney, to end.

"She does get to do things, you know go to a vacation for a week, but it's all supervised. It's not like she can just go do what she wants", Jason said.