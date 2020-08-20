Register
20:19 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020.

    US COVID-19 Fatality Rates Drop as Health Experts Gain ‘Better Understanding’ of Virus

    © REUTERS / DIEGO VARA
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080105317_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8c0aee0de0df09eb02168475afe067fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008201080230758-us-covid-19-fatality-rates-drop-as-health-experts-gain-better-understanding-of-virus/

    The fatality rate associated with COVID-19 is falling in most US states, according to an analysis by The Hill.

    According to the outlet, the case fatality rate of COVID-19 has been declining for weeks in most US states. In Arizona, for instance, around 5% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 by the end of May died; however, the state’s case fatality rate is currently around half that value. The case fatality rate in California was around 4% in late May but is now around 1.6%. In Minnesota, the case fatality rate was 7.5% in April and has since fallen to 2.7%.

    Health experts believe the declines may be due to a better understanding of treatment methods for the respiratory disease. For example, many patients are now being treated with drugs like remdesivir and dexamethasone, which can reduce the risk of fatality. Doctors are also using techniques like proning, in which patients lie on their stomachs to access more of their lung capacity, The Hill reported.

    “I think we are getting better in treating COVID-19. The experience that’s been acquired over the past few months by those individuals who have been laboring with incredible determination and energy in ICUs [intensive care units] have made it possible for the people who we were losing maybe back in March and April in the terrible outbreak in New York are now being saved,” Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health, told The Hill.

    “There’s a better understanding now about how to keep people off of ventilators, unless you absolutely have to because of all the complications that ensue at that point.”

    In addition, more young people are getting infected with the virus. The World Health Organization this week warned that COVID-19 is now spreading rapidly among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. 

    “Younger people tend to handle this virus better, so that’s why we’re seeing death rates and hospitalization rates come down,” Scott Lindquist, Washington’s state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, told The Hill.

    “It is concerning that we are seeing an increase in the younger age group,” he added.

    However, health officials have warned against allowing the decreasing fatality rates to provide a false sense of security.

    “We have focused a lot on mortality, and one of the things I have really seen going back on the wards over and over again is that morbidity, the disease from this, is pretty bad. Even if they survive, the number of people who have long-term health effects that can really be disabling is being ignored by the media,” Celine Gounder, a clinical researcher at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, told The Hill. “Even in elite athletes, we’ve seen long-term impacts on their breathing.”

    The decline in fatality rates may also be due to the US’ increased testing capacity. While at the start of the pandemic only the sickest patients were being tested, hundreds of thousands of new tests are now being administered daily. The latest data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 74 million tests have been conducted so far.

    Related:

    RDIF Working With 4 Partners in India on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine
    Airbnb Announces Global Ban on House Parties Involving Over 16 People Over COVID-19
    Indian Medical Experts Divided on Suggestion to Bypass COVID-19 Vaccine Trials for Mass Production
    The Big Short: Michael Burry's Scion Dumps Boeing Shares Amid Struggle With COVID-19, 737 MAX Crises
    Russian COVID-19 Vaccine: the Favoured Choice of Mexicans, Survey Shows
    Tags:
    fatality, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse