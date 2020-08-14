‘Liar, Fraud, Con Man’: Michael Cohen’s New Book Claims Trump ‘Cheated’ in 2016 Election

US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday released the cover and 3,700-word foreword of his upcoming tell-all book “Disloyal.”

"Apart from his wife and children, I knew Trump better than anyone else did," Cohen writes in the foreword.

​"In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man," he adds.

"From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise - I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen continues.

In the foreword, Cohen also accuses Trump of colluding with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

“To half of Americans, it seemed like Trump was effectively a Russian-controlled fraud who had lied and cheated his way to the White House; to the other half of Americans, to Trump’s supporters, the entire Russian scandal was a witch hunt invented by Democrats still unable to accept the fact that Hillary Clinton had lost fair and square in the most surprising upset in the history of American presidential elections,” Cohen writes.

“Both sides were wrong. I knew that the reality was much more complicated and dangerous. Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors. I also knew that the Mueller investigation was not a witch-hunt. Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything - and I mean anything - to ‘win’ has always been his business model and way of life,” he continues.

“One last thing I can say with great confidence, as you turn the page and meet the real real Donald Trump for the first time: This is a book the President of the United States does not want you to read,” Cohen adds.

Last month, Cohen was ordered to be released from prison and into home confinement after a federal judge ruled that he had been subjected to retaliation for planning to publish a book about the president.

Cohen, who had been released into home confinement in May over concerns that he could be exposed to COVID-19 while incarcerated, was sent back to prison on July 9 after questioning a provision in a list of conditions he was asked to sign by US probation officers to complete his remaining criminal sentence in home confinement. The provision prevented him from publishing his book, talking to news organizations and posting on social media.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted on charges of bank fraud, campaign finance law violations and lying to Congress. In 2018, the attorney pleaded guilty to wiring $130,000 to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 US presidential election season to prevent her from discussing her alleged intimate encounter with Trump