Register
07:38 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    Prince Andrew Actually Was at Nightclub With Epstein Accuser Giuffre & Maxwell, Witness Claims

    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107816/97/1078169709_0:27:2872:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ae8e912d189c991d25b3320dcf1c9d2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008041080052237-prince-andrew-actuallywas-at-nightclub-with-epstein-accuser-giuffre--maxwell-witness-claims/

    Although the Duke of York has insisted he was at a different place on a now scrutinised night in March 2001, a lawyer for Epstein's accusers says at least two witnesses may testify otherwise.

    A new witness in the Jeffrey Esptein case has emerged claiming, as cited by The Sun, that she saw Prince Andrew with the billionaire financier’s alleged victim Virginia Giuffre at a nightclub.

    Shukri Walker’s claims essentially contradict the Duke of York’s insistence that he was not there on the night in question.

    "I remember him dancing and chatting with the young girl", Walker recalled the night at the club Tramp.

    Shukri said she was sure it was Prince Andrew in the club sitting in the company of other people in the corner of the premises, as she happened to accidentally step on his foot at some point, and when she turned to apologise, she found herself facing the prince.

    He said with a smile on his face: "No problem", Walker went on, adding that her own male companion confirmed to her that it was "actually Prince Andrew".

    "I’d never seen a prince in my life before. I just stood and looked at this man, thinking, ‘Oh my goodness. It’s a real prince'", she recounted. According to Walker, the prince was smiling a lot, "most of the night", looking "like he was having a great time".

    She reiterated that he was with a young girl "who was close to my own age, perhaps even a bit younger than me", adding the company also included "the woman who has just been arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein".

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City.
    © AFP 2020 / Laura Cavanaugh
    Ghislaine Maxwell's Alleged Husband Threatened 'Level Four Use of Force' Against Intruders - Report

    Speaking about the expression on the said young lady's face, Somalian-born Walker, who said she had been sex-trafficked in her teen years from Kenya to Italy and then London, insisted the girl had something "opposite of smiles' on her face, an "awkward expression", she recalled.

    A layer for Epstein's accusers, Lisa Bloom, said a second woman had been in touch claiming to have seen Andrew and Virginia together in the club on that evening. She said she had several phone conversations with the witness, who was too frightened to enter the limelight.

    Bloom said she hopes Shukri's story will exert further pressure on Andrew to speak to US prosecutors.

    "Absolutely they should investigate him", she said.

    Epstein's most well-known accuser, Victoria Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York at Maxwell's London house, with the now detained alleged "pimp" continuously reiterating to her how powerful Epstein and his circle was.

    Giuffre says a picture of Andrew with his arm around her was taken at Maxwell’s place on that same night, although Andrew said he has no ­recollection of meeting Virginia and suggested the photo could have been faked.

    Maxwell is currently in jail in New York awaiting trial. Epstein's suspected "madam" faces six different federal charges, including personal involvement in sexual abuse and perjury for her denials of facilitating Epstein's sex trafficking, which could put her behind bars for up to 35 years if she is found guilty.  She has to date pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Major court proceedings in the "Epstein pimp" case are slated for next July.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew Allegedly Persuaded Authorities to Give Epstein 'Sweetheart Deal', New Docs Reveal
    Epstein Made Teen Girl Have Sex With Prince Andrew in Blackmail Bid, Court Docs Claim
    Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Victim Reveals it Was Difficult to Meet Sexual Desires of Prince Andrew
    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, accuser, nightclub, Prince Andrew, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse